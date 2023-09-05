Khosa, Aitzaz Ahsan announce launching ‘lawyers movement’

The Pakistan Lawyers Action Committee (PLAC) has warned of launching a nationwide ‘lawyers movement.’

Prominent lawyers like Sardar Latif Khosa and Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan led a press conference at the Lahore High Court and presented a list of demands.

انتظار کی گھڑیاں ختم!! pic.twitter.com/DA1T3bs9Rc — Sardar Latif Khosa Fan (@LatiifKhosa) September 4, 2023

They plan to organize an All Pakistan Lawyer’s Convention to launch a nationwide movement. The main goal is to demand the full restoration and adherence to the Constitution, emphasizing that bills not properly signed should not be considered Acts of Parliament.

Sardar Latif Khosa and Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan called for a recognition that military courts are not suitable to try civilian citizens on any charges and urged an end to the establishment of military courts.

Furthermore, the PLAC demanded general elections within 90 days, with a focus on fair participation for all political parties. They also called for the revision of utility bills and tax rationalization for the people of Pakistan.

Ahsan and Khosa expressed deep concerns about the state of the country, citing incidents like the disappearance of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan and the kidnapping of former Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

They argued that these events seemed to be about changing loyalties rather than upholding the law.

The lawyers highlighted challenges such as inflation, unemployment, rising suicide rates, and industrial closures, questioning the government’s ability to address these issues and expressing concern about the deteriorating economic and social conditions.

The PLAC warned that if these issues remain unresolved, they would initiate a peaceful movement to push for their demands and necessary reforms.

In addition, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) is convening an “All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives Conference” to discuss important issues, including general elections and challenges faced by the legal community, amid the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan.

Representatives from Bar Councils and Bar Associations across the country will participate in this conference to determine the future course of action for the legal fraternity in addressing these pressing concerns.