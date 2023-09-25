KU teachers call off strike on assurance of Sindh caretaker CM

KARACHI: The teachers at Karachi University on Monday decided to end their strike following assurances from Chief Minister Sindh, former Justice Maqbool Baqir.

The Secretary of Universities and Boards held discussions with the striking teachers and provided assurances regarding the resolution of their issues.

The Chief Minister Sindh urged the teachers to resume educational activities, emphasizing that a more constructive approach is to begin teaching again. He assured them, “We will promptly address the concerns of the teachers.”

Earlier in the day, the University of Karachi Professors’ Association had continued its protest, resulting in academic disruptions affecting over 46,000 students.

The Karachi University Professors’ Association had previously announced a complete boycott of classes until their demands were met.

The professors have been advocating for the payment of outstanding dues for evening class professors and seeking additional relief for morning class instructors. According to the Karachi University Professors’ Association, the Sindh government has not approved salary increases for them.

Specifically, the professors are requesting the swift disbursement of remaining dues for evening class professors, and they are also calling for ad-hoc relief to be extended to morning class teachers.