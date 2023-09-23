Lahore Weather Update: Heavy rain turns weather pleasant

LAHORE: Different parts of Lahore on Saturday received heavy rain which has turned the weather highly pleasant after a spell of scorching heat, Bol News reported.

Citizens are facing difficulties due to rainwater inundation in the areas and affected the flow of traffic

Lahore Canal Road, Davies Road Nicholson Road, Lakkhmi Chowk, Nasib Road, GHO Chowk and Gukshan Ravi Mazang have are inundated with water.

Lahore recorded the highest rainfall in Lakshmi Chowk 132mm, in Gulshan Ravi 128 mm, in Cordoba Chowk 120 mm, in Gakberg 113 mm and 101 mm in Paniwala Pond.

Services Hospital, Janah Hospital and New Emergency General Hospital are inundated with water due to rain. This has affected treatment of patients.

Advertisement

The administration has not taken effective measures to remove the water so far. Patients and doctors are humiliated by rainwater.