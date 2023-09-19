Lahore Weather Update Today

Lahore and various parts of Punjab experienced diverse levels of rainfall on Tuesday, disrupting daily life with urban flooding, extensive traffic congestion, and frequent power outages.

Despite the inconveniences caused, the substantial rain brought relief from the prevailing hot and humid weather by significantly lowering the temperature.

Rainfall commenced in Lahore last night and continued intermittently until noon on Tuesday.

The heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogged roads not only in low-lying areas but also in several upscale neighborhoods, with water levels reaching knee-deep in some locations.

Inadequate sanitation arrangements led to the transformation of several localities into temporary lakes and ponds.

The city witnessed extensive traffic jams due to flooded roads, road segments, and road shoulders. Stranded vehicles were a common sight on waterlogged roads in various neighborhoods.

The substantial rainfall led to the tripping of numerous LESCO feeders, leaving several localities without electricity.

Rainfall Statistics (mm)

– Lahore (Airport 122, Tajpura 110, Gulberg 85, Nishtar Town 69, Upper Mall, Qurtaba Chowk 60, Mughalpura 51, City 44, Lakshmi Chowk 36, Iqbal Town 32, Johar Town 28, Gulshan-e-Ravi 26, Samanabad 22, Shahi Qila 11, Farrukhabad 06, Chowk Nakhuda 04)

– Toba Tek Singh 26

– Narowal 17



– Bahawalnagar 07– Chakwal, Hafizabad 06– Faisalabad 05– Attock, Gujranwala 04– Okara, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal 01

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted additional rainfall for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

The meteorological situation involves a westerly wave affecting the upper and western regions of Pakistan. Additionally, a low-pressure area southeast of Rajasthan, India, is anticipated to move southwestward over the next 24 to 36 hours.

As a result of these conditions, more rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in several cities, including Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Multan, Khanewal, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, and Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday evening/night. Heavy rainfall may also occur at isolated places in Bahawalpur during this period.

On Wednesday, rain, wind, and thundershowers are anticipated in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Multan, Khanewal, and Rahim Yar Khan. In Lahore, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 30-32°C on Wednesday. The maximum temperature recorded in Lahore was 31°C, with a morning relative humidity of 100 percent.