Lahore Weather Update Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather in the provincial capital and other regions over the next 24 hours.

Lahore Weather Update

Despite the cloudy conditions, the Met Office anticipates rain and thunderstorms in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar within the next 24 hours.

Current Lahore Temperature

At noon, the temperature in Lahore reached approximately 33°C. Humidity levels in the city exceeded 84%, and winds blew at 7 km/h. The maximum UV Index recorded was 7, indicating high levels of ultraviolet radiation, with visibility around 5 km.

Lahore Air Quality

The air quality in the provincial capital was measured at 81, signifying poor air quality. Pollution levels have risen significantly, reaching unhealthy levels for sensitive individuals. If you experience symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation, it is advisable to limit outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

The previously observed low-pressure area has weakened and is expected to move southwestward in the next 24 hours. Additionally, the Met Office has forecasted the arrival of a shallow westerly wave into the upper parts of the country starting on Thursday.

The PMD has also predicted rain, wind, and thundershowers in lower Sindh, eastern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in lower Sindh during this period.