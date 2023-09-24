Lahore weather update today

The weather forecast for Lahore indicates a combination of cloudy and sunny conditions over the next 12 hours, as reported by the Met Office.

Lahore Rain Update

Despite the cloudy weather, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has suggested that there is a possibility of rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers in Lahore. Additionally, isolated heavy downpours and hailstorms are anticipated during the forecast period.

Lahore Temperature Today

As of 12:10 pm, the temperature in Lahore stood at 29°C. The city’s humidity levels were recorded at approximately 64%, while winds were blowing at a speed of 20 km/h. The maximum UV Index reached 6, indicating high levels of ultraviolet radiation, with visibility extending to about 5 km.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore’s air quality index was measured at 71, indicating poor air quality. The pollution levels have risen significantly, posing health risks to sensitive groups. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation are advised to limit outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

According to the Met Office, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall leading to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi. Furthermore, there is a risk of landslides in vulnerable regions, including Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

The current weather conditions are influenced by a westerly wave affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan, along with monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea making inroads into the upper and central regions of the country.