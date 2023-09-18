Lahore Weather Update Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating the likelihood of further rainfall in Lahore and various parts of Punjab over the next few days.

As per the synoptic situation, an approaching westerly wave is affecting the upper and western regions of Pakistan.

Additionally, a low-pressure area is situated to the southeast of Rajasthan, India, and is expected to shift southwestward.

Given these atmospheric conditions, Lahore, along with Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, and Faisalabad, can anticipate rain, wind, and thundershowers on Monday night.

On Tuesday, similar weather conditions are expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Multan, Khanewal, Sheikhupura, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is projected to range from 35-37°C on Tuesday and 34-36°C on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, some parts of Punjab have experienced scattered rainfall:

Narowal: 28 mm

Toba Tek Singh: 27 mm

Gujranwala: 09 mm

Chakwal: 06 mm



Faisalabad: 05 mmAttock: 04 mmLahore (City: 04 mm, Airport: 02 mm)However, hot and humid weather conditions persist in other parts of the province.

The hottest temperatures were recorded in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, where the mercury reached as high as 37°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was 34°C, with evening relative humidity at 74 percent.