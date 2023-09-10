Large-scale crackdown against smugglers continues across country

A large-scale crackdown against smugglers continues across the country.

According to details, a joint operation by FC Balochistan, Anti-Narcotics Force, Levies, Law Enforcement Agencies and others achieved historic success against narcotics in Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan.

A total of forty-two targets have been achieved in the operation so far. During the operation, drug production, drug storage facilities and valuable machines were destroyed.

A total of 11 people were detained in the large-scale crackdown. Over 500 illegal Afghans were also found involved in this drug smuggling business.

Drugs worth millions rupees and prohibited chemical materials used in its manufacture were also seized.

The local people welcomed this action against drug dealers in Qila Abdullah and Gulistan and thanked the security agencies.