LHC directs Islamabad chief commissioner, IG to produce Parvez Elahi in court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the Islamabad chief commissioner and inspector general of police to produce former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in the court on September 6, Bol News reported.

The court expressed its displeasure for not producing Parvez Elahi, hence it ordered the chief commissioner and IGP too to appear before the court in person. “If Pervaiz Elahi is not produced, the same petition will be converted into a contempt of court petition. There is a court order, it will not be allowed to fly away,” the court said.

The public advocate said the court should reconsider its decision. The court replied if there was an appeal against the court order, it should be challenged.

“The court is not giving any new order, it wants the implementation of the first order,” it said.