LHC frees Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed to release former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and ordered that no intelligence agency, state institution or other authority should arrest him, Bol News reported.

Hearing the case pertaining to the high court’s order not to arrest Parvez Elahi, Justice Amjad Rafiq freed Parvez Elahi. The hearing was conducted amid strict security arrangement and with closed doors of the court room.

The LHC said it would hold inquiry into the matter of violation of the court order.

Talking to Bol News, the Pakistan Tehreek e Inaf (PTI) president said it was a victory of the constitution and law. He said his release could be possible through the court order. The country’s courts were free and it was a victory of the truth, he said.