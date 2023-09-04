LAHORE: Hearing the petition pertaining to closure of drama theaters in Lahore, the Lahore High Court on Monday sought the replies from the Punjab government, Lahore commissioner and other parties, Bol News reported.

The high court summoned the responsible officers in personal capacity along with the answer for the next hearing.

Karam Elahi, lawyer of Punjab Artists, Producers and Theater Association, gave arguments in the case. He said the Lahore commissioner was closing theaters without any legal justification.

“Theaters are being closed in the name of obscenity,” he said claiming that no obscenity was happening in the theaters, but clean entertainment was being provided to the citizens.

Karam Elahi said doing legal business under the constitution was the fundamental right of every citizen. Due to closure of theatres, owners, artists and staff were facing financial difficulties, he said.

He pleaded to the court to stop government action against theaters and direct it to open theaters immediately.