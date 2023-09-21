Advertisement
Edition: English
Light rain is predicted in Karachi

Articles
  • low-pressure system moves to the Arabian Sea.
  • Moderate rainfall is expected in the southern district of Sindh.
  • The temperature is recorded at 27.5 degrees in Karachi.
The low-pressure system that brought rain to Sindh province has moved to the Arabian Sea.

Under the influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the southern district of the province.

However, light rain is predicted in Karachi in the evening in some places.

In addition to that, partly cloudy, hot, and humid weather is likely to be depicted on Thursday.

On the other hand,  the minimum temperature recorded was 27.5 degrees in the city. Additionally, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be 36 degrees, and humidity is likely to be around 75% on average.

Moreover, due to extreme humidity, heat intensity can be felt up to 38 degrees.

Consequently, in most districts of Sindh, the intensity of the heat continued.

The regions of Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, and Hyderabad are expected to experience temperatures between 31 and 35 degrees.

Similarly, in Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Khairpur, Rohri, and Shaheed Benazirabad, mercury is likely to remain between 36 and 40 degrees.

End of Article
