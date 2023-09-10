Man opens fire after being stopped to pay toll tax in Karachi

KARACHI: An influential man opened fire on a cashier of a Toll Plaza after being asked to pay toll tax, BOL News reported.

The incident took place on Saturday when a man shot and injured an employee at Mockko Plaza after he was stopped for paying the toll charges.

The CCTV footage of the incident – obtained by BOL News – shows the employee stopping the car driver at Toll Plaza. The elderly man got enraged after being stopped and had a heated argument before pulling out a pistol from inside the vehicle and shooting at the cashier.

Meanwhile, another staff member of the toll plaza tried to break the quarrel but to no avail. The driver can be seen fleeing from the scene after injuring the employee.

Police officials said that a cashier named Abrar, aged 25, was injured in the firing. The cashier demanded the toll tax leading to a bitter exchange of words. Mochko police have started searching for the accused in the car.

A case was registered at the Mochko toll plaza by the toll tax collector who was injured in the incident. FIR No. 324 was registered against the unknown suspect in the back car.

SSP Kemari Arif Aslam Rao said a case has been registered against the person. He said that Abrar who sustained bullet injuries is out of danger now.

He further said that preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle was registered in the name of Arsalan Baloch, while further probe into the incident was underway.

