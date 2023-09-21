Managing Director IMF calls on PM Anwaar Kakar

NEW YORK: Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Wednesday night, Bol News reported.

The Caretaker Prime Minister thanked the IMF for approving three billion dollars for Pakistan

Briefing on the measures taken by the Caretaker Prime Minister to revive the country’s economy

In a tweet Kristalina Georgieva said it was a very good meeting with PM Anwaar Kakar on Pakistan’s economic prospects. “We agreed on the vital need for strong policies to ensure stability, foster sustainable and inclusive growth, prioritize revenue collection, and protection for the most vulnerable in Pakistan,” she said.

In a video statement, she said, “Our research shows that improving tax administration, digitalizing the books and tackling corruption can increase tax to GDP collection by 9 per cent.”

