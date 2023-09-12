Martyrdom anniversary of Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed being observed today

The 58th Shahadat Anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed is being observed on Tuesday (today).

On this occasion, the Armed Forces of Pakistan including Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to him as he stood as a leaden wall in front of the enemy and sacrificed his life for the defence of the motherland in 1965 war.

Major Raja Aziz Bhatti’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

He was born in Hong Kong in 1928. In 1950, he was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment. He chose to stay with his advanced platoon on September 6, 1965, as a Company Commander in the Burki area of the Lahore sector, facing an armor division onslaught under constant artillery fire for five days and nights in defense of the crucial BRB Canal. Despite continual assault from enemy small weapons, tanks, and artillery shelling, he coordinated the canal’s defense, ordering his men to respond until he was hit by a tank shell and accepted death on September 12, 1965. He was 37 years old.