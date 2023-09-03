Maryam Nawaz meets US ambassador Blome

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Sunday held a meeting with PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting was held at Maryam Nawaz’s residence in Murree. In a statement, the party said they discussed the importance of cooperation in various areas, including trade, the economy, security, peace, and regional stability.

The meeting centered on discussing the significance of the long-standing and historic bilateral ties between the two countries, it added.

Maryam Nawaz conveyed her gratitude to Ambassador Blome for his dedicated efforts on behalf of the United States during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating floods that occurred last year.

Earlier this week, Ambassador Blome held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

While responding to questions after addressing an event of the Asia Foundation, the ambassador said the United States hopes that Pakistan will conduct its elections in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution by allowing the people to decide who their next leadership will be.

“It’s an opportunity for us to reiterate our hope that Pakistan will conduct its elections in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and Constitution, and the decisions of its institutions, in a free and fair and open manner, and allow the Pakistani people to decide who their next leadership will be,” he said.