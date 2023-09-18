Maulana Fazl inquires wellbeing of Hafiz Hamdullah at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrived at a local hospital to ask about the wellbeing of senior leader Hafiz Hamdullah who is undergoing medical treatment after surviving a bomb attack last week.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said they will they will not be intimidated by bomb blasts and attacks. “We have rendered endless sacrifices in every era. We stood with Islam, nation, and peace and will continue to do so,” he said.

Maulana Fazl said their leaders and workers have shown immense courage and perseverance. “Hafiz Hamdullah is our asset. May Allah give him a speedy recovery. The attack on Hafiz Hamdullah is the height of barbarity.”

He prayed for the speedy recovery of others injured in the blast. He said the caretaker government should bring those responsible for this unfortunate incident to justice. He said the attacks on JUI-F leaders and workers are not acceptable under any circumstances.

Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Engineer Ziaur Rehman, Dr. Naseeruddin Swati, Maulana Muhammad Ghiyas, Sami Swati, Haji Aminullah, Maulana Hamadullah Shah, Sharafuddin Indhar, Maulana Ihsanullah Tarakai, Jamal Kakar and others also accompanied him.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah was shifted to Karachi for advanced treatment on Friday, a day after being injured in a roadside blast along with 10 others near Mastung in Balochistan.

Hamdullah received initial treatment at a Mastung hospital and was later shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta along with other injured including party leaders and his security guards. At least three of the injured were in critical condition.

Hamdullah received injuries on his head and arms, but his condition was out of danger. The party leadership decided to shift him to Karachi for treatment after consulting doctors. He was moved to the Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi by a special plane.

The Counter-Terror­ism Department has registered an FIR against unidentified people for the bomb attack. The blast occurred near Hamdullah’s vehicle when he reached the Killi Chotu area, a locality on the outskirts of Mastung, while on his way there from Quetta to address a public meeting.

Police said that at least 11 people, including Hamdullah, were injured in the explosion. There have been no claims of responsibility for the explosion but many JUI-F leaders have been targeted in the past.

