Maulana Zia-ur-Rahman shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Maulana Zia-ur-Rahman, the custodian of Jamia Abu Bakar Islamia, met a tragic fate on a late Tuesday night in Karachi. He was fatally shot by unidentified individuals in the Gulistan-e-Johar area, as reported by the local police officials.

IG Sindh, Rafat Mukhtar, has requested comprehensive information from SSP East regarding the distressing incident involving the killing of a teacher from Jamia Abu Bakar Islamia in Gulistan Johar Block 16.

At the scene of the crime, the police discovered a total of 11 spent cartridges. Among these, there were four 9mm and seven 30-bore shells, according to statements by the police officials.