May 9 tragedy: JIT declares PTI chief guilty in ten cases, say sources

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has completed the investigation of 14 cases into the May 9 incidents and declared the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman guilty in ten cases, Bol News reported.

The challan of the main case 96/23 against the Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman consisted of two thousand pages, said the JIT sources. The JIT officials said over 400 social media related evidences were found against chairman PTI.

The JIT declared the former prime minister guilty on the statements and identification of the arrested suspects, said the sources.

They said the statements of 80 accused directly involved in the Jinnah House attack revealed the element of conspiracy behind it.

“Evidence of a direct conspiracy on the May 9 incidents was also found during the investigation. The chairman PTI’s own statements were found inconsistent with the situation,” the officials said.

In other nine cases too, the PTI chairman was found guilty in the light of concrete evidence, the JIT officials said. The challan of fourteen cases will be submitted to the court soon, they maintained.