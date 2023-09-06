Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab to contest elections from two UCs

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab has decided to contest elections from two union committees in the local government by-elections.

Wahab was elected as mayor without being elected to a Union Committee seat. He has to get elected chairman of a Union Committee within six months of his election as mayor to meet the condition.

Murtaza Wahab will contest elections from UC-13 Gizri and UC-03 Mauripur. The seats were won by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the LG elections in Karachi.

PPP’s UC chairmen Karamullah Waqasi and Saifullah have resigned from their seats for Wahab to contest the elections.

Deputy Mayor Salman Murad will also contest elections from two union committees in Malir district. The chairman of UC-07 Gadap Muhammad Salman Memon and UC-08 chairman Haider Jamote have resigned from their seats to pave the way for the deputy mayor to get elected.

The mayor and deputy mayor have to relinquish their offices if they fail to return elected in the union council vote. In June this year, Murtaza Wahab was elected as the mayor as the PPP won the first mayoral election in the city.

Wahab was elected as mayor of Karachi while Salman Abdullah was deputy mayor as both secured 173 votes in the polls. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was the runner-up candidate who obtained 160 votes. Advocate Saifuddin of the JI bagged 160 votes for the slot of deputy mayor.

As many as 32 members were absent, out of which 31 were from the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and one from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). PTI’s incarcerated candidate Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who was brought from jail, did not cast his vote.

