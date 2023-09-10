Millers agree to sell sugar to Punjab govt at rate of Rs140/kg

LAHORE: The negotiations between the Punjab government and the sugar mill owners on the price of sugar for three consecutive days have been successful as they agreed that sugar will be sold the provincial government at the rate of Rs 140 per kg.

Sources said that a delegation of sugar mill owners met with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and assured the CM of selling sweeter to the government at Rs 140 per kg.

The Punjab government will sell sugar at special stalls in centers, model bazaars and Sunday bazaars to give relief to the people, Caretaker CM Naqvi said.

He added that there is a full understanding of the problems of the people and the reduction in sugar prices will directly benefit the people of the province.

In the meeting, it was agreed to start the crushing season from October 28.

The delegation briefed the Chief Minister and told him that there is an abundant stock of sugar in the province.

Haroon Akhtar, Zaka Ashraf, Fawad Mukhtar and others were included in the delegation whereas Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanveer and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman were also present on the occasion.