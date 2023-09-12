MOENT Looking for Qualified Candidates for Various Posts

Chevening Scholarships: Your Chance to Study in the UK for Free
The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) has published a job advertisement dated approximately 9th September 2023.
They are inviting applications for various positions, including Statistical Assistant, Statistical Coordinator, and Procurement Officer in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Candidates with educational backgrounds such as MS, M.Sc., or Master’s degrees will be given preference.
These are the latest government management jobs offered by the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT), and interested candidates can apply until the deadline of 25th September 2023, or as mentioned in the newspaper advertisement.
To learn how to apply for these job opportunities, please refer to the complete advertisement online.
Candidates with skills in Procurement, Statistical Analysis, and Statistics are encouraged to apply for these positions with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT).
Skills Required: Procurement – Statistical Analysis – Statistics
Important Note: Please exercise caution regarding potentially fraudulent recruitment activities. If an employer requests any form of payment for any reason, refrain from making any payments and promptly report the issue to us using the “Contact Us” form.
Kindly adhere to the application instructions and deadlines provided in the official job advertisement. It’s worth noting that government job applications may not be submitted online through this platform.
Human errors in typing may occur, and we apologize for any inadvertent mistakes or omissions. Your understanding is appreciated.
