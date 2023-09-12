MOENT Looking for Qualified Candidates for Various Posts

MOENT is hiring for Statistical Assistant, Statistical Coordinator, and Procurement Officer positions.

The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) has published a job advertisement dated approximately 9th September 2023.

They are inviting applications for various positions, including Statistical Assistant, Statistical Coordinator, and Procurement Officer in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Candidates with educational backgrounds such as MS, M.Sc., or Master’s degrees will be given preference.

These are the latest government management jobs offered by the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT), and interested candidates can apply until the deadline of 25th September 2023, or as mentioned in the newspaper advertisement.

To learn how to apply for these job opportunities, please refer to the complete advertisement online.

