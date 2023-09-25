More cases of malaria reports in Sindh

1,131 patients became victims of malaria in the last 24 hours.

One patient is only from Karachi, while others are from different districts.

People are requested to take safety measures to be safe and secure.

Advertisement

The malaria outbreak continues in Sindh; 1,131 more cases were reported in twenty-four hours, according to the Health Department of Sindh.

However, 1 case of malaria was reported from Karachi, 36 from Shaheed Benazirabad, 106 from Mirpur Khas Division, 375 from Larkana, and 513 from Hyderabad. Added to that, in the last 24 days, 77 thousand 514 malaria cases have been reported in Sindh.

Unfortunately, two deaths have been reported due to malaria this year so far.

Additionally, this year, 0.35 million, 47 thousand, and 53 malaria cases have been reported in Sindh.

Earlier,

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir, has taken notice of a rise in malaria cases across the province.

Advertisement

More cases of malaria are being reported from Hyderabad Division, Mirpurkhas Division, Larkana, and Sukkur Division, according to Maqbool Baqir.

He urged the Health Department and Local Government Department to take necessary actions in the affected areas.

Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqir has instructed the Health Department to launch a campaign against malaria, emphasizing the importance of controlling malaria within a week.

Also Read OGRA to set petrol prices depends on international market The OGRA spokeperson addressed the speculation on the prices of petroleum. The...