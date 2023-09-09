Morocco earthquake: Caretaker PM expresses grief over damages

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the damages caused by severe earthquake in Morocco.

In a statement, he extended his condolences to the government and people of Morocco over the loss of precious lives.

The Prime Minister expressed his sympathies with the affected families.

He said in this hour of difficulty, Pakistan stands with the brave people and government of Morocco and will provide them all possible support.

Morocco was struck by a powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, resulting in a tragic toll of nearly 300 fatalities and 153 individuals injured on Friday night, according to the country’s interior ministry’s announcement on Saturday.

The earthquake caused substantial structural damage, forcing residents of major cities to hastily evacuate their homes. Particularly devastating were the mountainous regions, where most of the casualties occurred, and accessing these areas posed significant challenges, as noted by a local official.