MQM was afraid of contesting elections in Hyderabad: Bilawal

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday strongly slammed the MQM-P and said they will end the politics of Hyderabad.

The PPP chairperson was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a water filtration plant to supply 6 MGD water to the city. Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro was also present.

Bilawal said MQM-P was afraid of contesting the Local Government (LG) elections in Hyderabad and ended up losing two town constituencies to the PTI.

“We told MQM to fight local government elections. They got scared and retreated. As a result, they could not save their two towns from PTI,” Bilawal said.

“Now these people want to run away from general elections,” he said, adding that the PPP kicked out the politics of hatred from Hyderabad.

Bilawal vowed to challenge the PTI in the next elections. “Those who attacked army installations, we want to give them a message that we are coming there.”

“I will fight PTI on the people’s ballot,” he said, adding that they will resist and defeat them just like the ‘jiyalas’ of Multan. “The struggle of PPP has been going on for three generations. We will respond to lies,” he added.

At the outset, Bilawal said he is pleased to visit Hyderabad, saying the city has never let them down. He said the people of Hyderabad supported Shaheed Benanzir Bhutto, adding that the former prime minister was the leader of the farmers, labourers, youth and the poor.

Bilawal announced to provide clean drinking water for the citizens of Hyderabad. He said a huger river flows through the province but still people are facing a water crisis.

He said the British gave the first water project to this city in 1911 and then Z.A. Bhutto gave a water project in 1970, followed by Benazir Bhutto in 1988.

“Then a group came who only spoke English and ran the city from London,” he said, taking a jibe at the MQM. He said the MQM should be questioned for not providing water to the city.

Bilawal said the NICVD cardiac hospital has been built PPP government providing free treatment.