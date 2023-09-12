Mushaal Mullick urges G-20 leaders to resolve Kashmir dispute

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has appealed to the world leaders, who attended the G20 Summit in New Delhi, to play their due role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Talking to a local news channel, she said Pakistanis will continue to stand by the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination struggle and will continue to highlight the dispute to international forums.

She said Kashmiris have been facing unabated extrajudicial killings, custodial torture, and arbitrary detentions for several decades just for demanding their birth right.