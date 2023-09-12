NAB summons PTI deserters, Khalid Maqbool, Farogh Naseem in £190 million NCA scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday summoned PTI deserters Faisal Vawda, Ali Zaidi, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and former law minister Farogh Naseem in the £190 million NCA scandal.

The entities have been summoned by NAB on September 14, for a probe into the illegal transfer of 190 million pounds.

NAB directed the former federal ministers to appear before joint investigation team along with records on directed date.

Besides, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid has also been summoned by the NAB on Tuesday.

Sheikh Rashid had been directed to appear before the accountability watchdog as a witness.