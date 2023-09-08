NADRA Family Tree Verification online or by SMS

ISLAMABAD: Have you ever wondered what your Nadra family tree is? You may not be alone on the list. The good news is that NADRA has allowed every local citizen to check their Nadra family tree using an authentic online portal.

NADRA has revolutionized its system with digital advancement to facilitate citizens’ convenience.

Everything is easily accessed, whether about checking your data in NADRA or retrieving family tree information. You can do all of it either by SMS or online. Recently, NADRA has once again stepped ahead by introducing an SMS service, using which you can quickly check your family tree. Here is how you can do it and the way it is beneficial to the citizens.