NADRA launches new program to make ID card renewal easier for Karachi residents
Karachi residents can now say farewell to the stress of waiting in long lines at NADRA centers for numerous identity-related chores. Individuals can now simply renew their national identity cards and undertake other important duties in their local post offices, thanks to a new program.

This NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) project provides a variety of services at various General Post Offices (GPOs) in Karachi. These services include renewing identity cards, changing marital status, and replacing lost ID cards. Individuals can also update their home address, signature, and photograph at the post office.

However, it’s important to note that the post offices do not offer biometric blood relation verification services. Additionally, the renewal forms must be processed by a 16th-grade officer, and services for PRC and (b) form issuance are not available at post offices.

With these new facilities, NADRA aims to streamline the identity card renewal process and enhance convenience for Karachi’s residents. Say goodbye to long lines and hello to efficient service at your local post office.

