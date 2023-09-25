Nadra new Smart ID card fees – September 2023

The New Smart National Identity Card, a crucial document for citizens, is issued by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), which plays a crucial role in Pakistan. This card guarantees validity and authenticity by fusing cutting-edge technology with clear protocols.

The card, which has a distinct 13-digit identification number, is accepted across the country and is a prerequisite for a number of things, including getting licenses, NTN registration, opening bank accounts, obtaining passports, and establishing cellular connections.

This ID card may be obtained by any Pakistani citizen who is 18 years old or older.

Nadra Smart NIC Fee – September 2023

The standard cost of a new smart NIC as of September 2023 is Rs. 7,50, while the urgent processing cost is Rs. 1,500/-

Normal 400 Urgent 1,150 Executive 2,150

In the event of card expiration, citizens can conveniently renew their Smart NIC at any NADRA outlet, subject to the applicable renewal fee.

This Smart NIC system underscores NADRA’s commitment to modernizing identification processes and ensuring the security and convenience of Pakistani citizens.

