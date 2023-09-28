Nadra Smart NICOP renewal fee in September 2023

The Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP) is a registration document issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to eligible Pakistani citizens living abroad.
Any Pakistani citizen can apply for a Smart NICOP for the specific country they reside in. Having a Smart NICOP allows dual citizens to travel to Pakistan without needing a visa. It’s important to provide the passport number when applying for this document for newborns born abroad.
Nadra offers two fee structures for Smart NICOP based on the region – Zone A and Zone B.
As of September 2023, the regular renewal fee for Smart NICOP in Zone A is $39, while the urgent fee is $57, and the executive fee is $75.
For citizens living in Zone B, the regular renewal fee is $20, the urgent fee is $30, and the executive fee is $40.
