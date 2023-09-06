Nation pays tribute to Captain Kernal Sher Khan on defence day

A solemn ceremony to honor Captain Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed took place on Defense and Martyrs Day .

The event was held at Captain Sher Khan’s tomb, where Major General Noor Wali Khan, the Inspector General of Frontier Corps North, placed flowers on the martyr’s grave and offered prayers as a mark of deep respect for his supreme sacrifice.

Major General Noor Wali Khan also shared his thoughts about Captain Sher Khan Shaheed’s remarkable sacrifice in the guest book.

During the ceremony, he had the opportunity to meet with the martyr’s family and commend their resilience and bravery.

The gathering included family members of the martyrs, as well as prominent military and civilian officials, representatives from civil society, and other dignitaries.

Advertisement

Capt Kernal Sher, Kargil War Hero, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.