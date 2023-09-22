Naval chief participates in 25th International Sea Power Symposium 2023

KARACHI: Chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during his visit to the United States has participated in the 25th International Sea Power Symposium 2023, the Pakistan Navy spokesperson said on Friday.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson said delegations of different countries from around the world, chiefs of naval forces and coast guard participated in the symposium.

In the symposium, common maritime challenges and increasing cooperation in maritime security at the international level were discussed, he added.

Chief of Pakistan Navy held important meetings with US Secretary of Navy and other high officials of the US Navy, the spokesman said.

The spox said the chief of Pakistan Navy also held separate special meetings with the chief of staff of Spain and the chiefs of naval forces of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Holland, Egypt.

The naval chief highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy in dealing with the increasing threats in the maritime domain at the global level.