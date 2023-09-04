Nawaz Sharif changes landing venue from Islamabad to Lahore

Following a slight change in the return plan of Nawaz Sharif, the landing venue of PMLN leader has been changed from Islamabad to Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Lahore from London on October 15, as confirmed by party sources.

What’s notable is that Nawaz Sharif has decided not to use a private flight for his journey home.

Instead, he plans to return via a passenger plane, showing a desire for a more public and accessible homecoming.

Preparations for his return are in full swing, with Nawaz Sharif entrusting the central leadership of his party with the task of organizing a warm reception.

It’s been reported that former members of the Assembly and organizational officials have received instructions to mobilize as many people as possible to join the reception.

Taking charge of the reception arrangements is PML-N’s chief organizer, Maryam Nawaz, who is closely overseeing the preparations.

She is actively communicating with party members in various constituencies to ensure a grand and welcoming meeting upon Nawaz Sharif’s return.

The impending return of Nawaz Sharif promises to be a significant event in Pakistani politics, with preparations and enthusiasm building within the party.