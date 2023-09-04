Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz praise British-Pakistan student Mahnoor Cheema

LONDON: British student of Pakistani origin Mahnoor Cheema, who passed a record 34 subjects in her GCSE examinations, met with former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in London.

The PML-N leaders congratulated 16-year-old Mahnoor Cheema for achieving A* grades in 34 subjects to set a world record in her General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams and wished her all the best for the future.

PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif heaped praise on Mahnoor, calling her the daughter of Pakistan and the pride of the Pakistani people.

He said that she has not only made the name of Pakistan proud all over the world with her ability and intelligence, but her achievement will prove to be a milestone in the education of girls in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Mahnoor appreciated the services of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in the field of education and development in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif also presented a laptop as a gift to her.

In a post on social media site X after the meeting, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said its always very uplifting to meet bright young minds like Mahnoor Cheema.

“By securing A* in a wide range of subjects from Maths and Astronomy to French and Latin, Mahnoor has not only made all of us proud but also has set a great example for our children.

“During the past one decade, I have come across a number of brilliant and resilient students—from Inam Ullah—Danish School—to Malala, who are the source of great inspiration for students from different backgrounds. These exceptional success stories will definitely inspire more Pakistanis to shine and achieve their dreams,” the former premier said.

Mahnoor meets Malala

A day earlier, Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai has praised the remarkable achievement of fellow Pakistani Mahnoor Cheema.

Malala hosted a dinner for Cheema and her family to praise her several accomplishments at merely 16 years of age describing her as an inspiration to children in Pakistan and around the world.

The two met after Cheema revealed that Malala had been an inspiration since she was seven years of age and that she had Malala’s posters in her bedroom. Mahnoor said she considers Malala to be her role model due to her complete courage in the face of challenges.

Mahnoor Cheema had passed an astonishing total of 34 subjects at the GCSE level, setting a new record in the history of the United Kingdom and internationally.

She passed 17 subjects with A* grades as a private candidate in year 10 and added 17 more subjects in Year 11, taking the total count to 34,

Cheema has expressed her intention to study medicine at Oxford University. Malala has already graduated from Oxford University with a Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree. They both also discussed student life at the university.