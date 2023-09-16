Nawaz Sharif to receive protective bail before arriving in Pakistan

PML-N is gearing up for the return of Nawaz Sharif next month.

LONDON: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership is gearing up for the return of party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country next month.

The PML-N chief is scheduled to return to his homeland after spending nearly four years in self-imposed exile in London after he left on the pretext of seeking medical treatment.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and party leaders Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Former Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Malik Ahmad Khan, Atta Tarar, and Abid Sher Ali are currently in London to finalize the arrangements.

The PML-N leaders have summoned the legal team to discuss any obstacles in the return of the former prime minister. It has been decided that Nawaz Sharif will receive protective bail before arrival to avoid going being arrested and going to jail.

Former Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and other senior members have also been summoned to London for legal consultation. Sources revealed that Nawaz Sharif can also get bail from the Punjab government as he secured a guarantee prior to his arrival for seeking medical treatment.

PML-N leaders have been asked to mobilize party workers to accord a warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif upon arrival. The party hopes that one million people will be present to welcome the PML-N chief as he returns home.

The PML-N senior leadership has advised that Nawaz Sharif should return home to UAE by private airline instead of chartered plane to receive media coverage and a large number of workers can reach the airport to receive him.

Nawaz Sharif assigned the responsibility of his welcome reception to senior party leader Rana Sanaullah. Maryam Nawaz will be responsible for monitoring the party mobilization.

Nawaz Sharif directed all party leaders abroad, including those in London, to return to the country within a week. He had asked for a report on party mobilization on a daily basis, party sources said.

Rana Sanaullah Khan summoned the officials from across Punjab to Lahore on Monday. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will address the officials via video link. PML-N ticket holders and women politicians will be given tasks.

