Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on Oct 21, confirms Shehbaz

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21.

PML-N President Shehbaz made the annoucement.

The party will hold a grand reception upon arrival in Lahore.

LONDON: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif will be given a grand welcome on his arrival in Pakistan. The decision was made after the party held a meeting in London.

The meeting was attended by Suleman Shehbaz, Hassan Nawaz, former federal minister Khawaja Asif, Malik Ahmed Khan and Nasir Janjua. Apart from Nawaz’s return, they discussed the party’s strategy regarding the elections and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) stance holding pols.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also confirmed Shehbaz’s statement on in a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter. She also said that the PML-N supremo would be warmly welcomed upon his return.

The PML-N has been gearing up for the return of Nawaz Sharif after it was announced that he will be returning in October after nearly four years in self-imposed exile in London.

The party earlier decided that Nawaz Sharif would arrive in Lahore rather than in Islamabad. The PML-N is expected to hold a grand reception for the former premier upon his return.

The plan for his arrival at Lahore Airport is almost ready. The PML-N is considering various locations for a grand rally to welcome Nawaz Sharif back.

The party is contemplating five potential spots in Lahore, including Ferozepur Road, Charing Cross Chowk, Data Darbar, Minar Pakistan outside the airport, and outside Model Town. The final decision on the rally’s location will be made by Nawaz Sharif himself.

The party is leaving no stone unturned to make this event a success. Party officials, ticket holders, and current as well as former parliamentarians from all over the country will have specific roles in welcoming Nawaz Sharif.

Upon arrival, Nawaz Sharif will be taken from the airport to the meeting place for a grand public gathering. Additionally, before his return, the party will secure a security bond from the court to ensure everything goes smoothly.

PML-N’s chief organizer, Maryam Nawaz, is closely overseeing the preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s welcome. She is actively communicating with party members in various constituencies to ensure a grand and welcoming meeting upon Nawaz Sharif’s return.

The impending return of Nawaz Sharif promises to be a significant event in Pakistani politics, with preparations and enthusiasm building within the party.

