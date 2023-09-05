Nawaz Sharif’s plan to arrive in Lahore almost ready

PMLN is gearing up for the return of Nawaz Sharif and it’s creating quite a buzz within the party.

According to sources from the party, the plan for his arrival at Lahore Airport is almost ready.

The PML-N is considering various locations for a grand rally to welcome Nawaz Sharif back.

They’re contemplating five potential spots in Lahore, including Ferozepur Road, Charing Cross Chowk, Data Darbar, Minar Pakistan outside the airport, and outside Model Town.

Interestingly, the final decision on the rally’s location will be made by Nawaz Sharif himself.

The party is leaving no stone unturned to make this event a success. Party officials, ticket holders, and current as well as former parliamentarians from all over the country will have specific roles in welcoming Nawaz Sharif.

In fact, they’re aiming for an impressive gathering of around one million people.

Upon arrival, Nawaz Sharif will be taken from the airport to the meeting place in a grand public gathering.

Additionally, before his return, the party will secure a security bond from the court to ensure everything goes smoothly.

It’s clear that the PML-N is putting great effort into making Nawaz Sharif’s return a significant and memorable event for their supporters.