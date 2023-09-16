Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NDMA Hiring Deputy and Assistant Managers in September

NDMA Hiring Deputy and Assistant Managers in September

Articles
Advertisement
NDMA Hiring Deputy and Assistant Managers in September

NDMA Hiring Deputy and Assistant Managers in September

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • NDMA opens doors for Deputy and Assistant Manager roles.
  • A chance to make a real impact in disaster management.
  • Emphasis on career growth and development.
    • Advertisement

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has just unveiled a remarkable career opportunity that has job seekers across the nation buzzing with anticipation.

In a bid to strengthen its workforce and bolster its commitment to disaster management, the NDMA is all set to hire Deputy and Assistant Managers this September.

Why This Announcement Matters:

  1. Critical Roles in Disaster Management: Deputy and Assistant Managers at NDMA play pivotal roles in ensuring the country’s preparedness and response to natural and man-made disasters. Their work directly impacts the safety and well-being of our communities.
    2. Advertisement
  2. Opportunities for Impact: These positions aren’t just jobs; they’re opportunities to make a meaningful difference. Successful candidates will be at the forefront of disaster risk reduction, relief operations, and emergency response.
  3. Career Growth and Development: NDMA is known for fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development. This is a chance for candidates to grow in their careers while contributing to the nation’s resilience.

Position Details:

  1. Deputy Manager: As a Deputy Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing disaster management programs, coordinating with stakeholders, and contributing to policy development.
    2. Advertisement
  2. Assistant Manager: As an Assistant Manager, you will support the implementation of disaster preparedness initiatives, assist in emergency response activities, and participate in capacity-building efforts.

Key Requirements:

  1. A bachelor’s or master’s degree in a relevant field.
  2. Experience in disaster management, risk reduction, or related areas is a plus.
    3. Advertisement
  3. Strong communication and leadership skills.
  4. Dedication to the NDMA’s mission of safeguarding lives and property.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the NDMA website www.ndma.gov for detailed job descriptions and application instructions.

The recruitment process will begin in September, so mark your calendars and prepare to be a part of this significant undertaking in disaster management.

Advertisement

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of a dynamic team dedicated to ensuring the safety and resilience of our nation.

The NDMA’s commitment to excellence in disaster management starts with you. Apply today!

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Stay tuned for updates as NDMA prepares to welcome the next generation of Deputy and Assistant Managers in its mission to build a safer, more resilient future for all.

Advertisement
Positions:

  • === Deputy Managers (PPS-08) ===
  • Hydrology
    • Advertisement
  • Meteorology
  • Climatologist
  • Seismologist/Geologist
  • Development-I
  • Development -II
  • Analysis-I
    • Advertisement
  • Analysis-II
  • === Assistant Managers (PPS-07) ===
  • Environmentalist
  • Risk Assessment-1
  • Risk Assessment-II
  • Analysis
    • Advertisement
  • Data Scientist-l
  • Data Scientist-II
  • Development – I
  • Development -II
  • Seismology
  • Hydrology
    • Advertisement
  • Climatology
  • Meteorology
City / Location:

Advertisement
  • Jobs in Pakistan

Also Read

Women Medical Officer Jobs in Punjab: Apply Online Now
Women Medical Officer Jobs in Punjab: Apply Online Now

Exciting career opportunity for dedicated and passionate medical professionals. To apply: visit...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story