NDMA Hiring Deputy and Assistant Managers in September

NDMA opens doors for Deputy and Assistant Manager roles.

A chance to make a real impact in disaster management.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has just unveiled a remarkable career opportunity that has job seekers across the nation buzzing with anticipation.

In a bid to strengthen its workforce and bolster its commitment to disaster management, the NDMA is all set to hire Deputy and Assistant Managers this September.

Why This Announcement Matters:

Critical Roles in Disaster Management: Deputy and Assistant Managers at NDMA play pivotal roles in ensuring the country's preparedness and response to natural and man-made disasters. Their work directly impacts the safety and well-being of our communities. Opportunities for Impact: These positions aren't just jobs; they're opportunities to make a meaningful difference. Successful candidates will be at the forefront of disaster risk reduction, relief operations, and emergency response. Career Growth and Development: NDMA is known for fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development. This is a chance for candidates to grow in their careers while contributing to the nation's resilience.

Position Details:

Deputy Manager: As a Deputy Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing disaster management programs, coordinating with stakeholders, and contributing to policy development. Assistant Manager: As an Assistant Manager, you will support the implementation of disaster preparedness initiatives, assist in emergency response activities, and participate in capacity-building efforts.

Key Requirements:

A bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field. Experience in disaster management, risk reduction, or related areas is a plus. Strong communication and leadership skills. Dedication to the NDMA's mission of safeguarding lives and property.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the NDMA website www.ndma.gov for detailed job descriptions and application instructions.

The recruitment process will begin in September, so mark your calendars and prepare to be a part of this significant undertaking in disaster management.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of a dynamic team dedicated to ensuring the safety and resilience of our nation.

The NDMA’s commitment to excellence in disaster management starts with you. Apply today!

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Stay tuned for updates as NDMA prepares to welcome the next generation of Deputy and Assistant Managers in its mission to build a safer, more resilient future for all.