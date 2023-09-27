NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs4.45/unit for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted approval for an electricity tariff increase of Rs 4.45 per unit for Karachi. This adjustment pertains to the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

NEPRA has forwarded the decision to raise the electricity rates in Karachi to the federal government for formal notification. NEPRA will collect the additional charges from K Electric consumers during the months of October and November 2023.

The approved hike in electricity prices for K Electric customers raises the rate from Rs 1.49 to Rs 4.45 per unit.

Previously, on September 8, the National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced an increase of Rs 1.46 per unit in tariff rates, citing the context of the July monthly fuel adjustment. NEPRA also issued a notification regarding this electricity price hike, which will be reflected in September’s bills. It’s important to note that the increase does not apply to Lifeline and K Electric customers, as stated in the notification.

Prior to these developments, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had responded positively to a relief plan in Pakistan amounting to Rs 15 billion, aimed at providing financial assistance to electricity consumers. Insiders familiar with the situation revealed that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) played a pivotal role in securing this relief package from the IMF.