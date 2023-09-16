No possibility of delay in election due to border situation: PM Kakar

PM Kakar said there is no possibility of a delay in general elections due to border situation.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said he sees no possibility of a delay in general elections due to the security situation at Pakistan’s borders.

The interim prime minister made the remarks during an interview with the Voice of America Urdu ahead of his departure for the United Nations meeting in New York.

“I see no such possibility at present. Although there is an alarming situation on our western and eastern frontiers in which the security threat and the required response mechanism are being enhanced, we are sure that we will control the situation and complete the electoral process at the same time,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed the confidence to overcome security threats at the country’s borders and complete the electoral process. He affirmed that measures would be taken to ensure that the election process proceed smoothly without disruptions and emphasized upon the commitment to upholding the democratic process in Pakistan.

The caretaker prime minister maintained that Pakistan was playing its part for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region and was engaged with the Taliban and the international community at all the relevant forums.

He said that the Taliban had made a commitment under Doha agreement that Afghan soil would not be used against any country for terrorism. He said that they were addressing Afghan transit issues including the illegal trade, adding that trade ties were not only improving with Afghanistan but also with all the Central Asian Republics as they realized the significance of regional trade connectivity.

To a query regarding terrorist attacks from Afghan soil, he said Pakistan reserved the right to defend against any terrorist activity and would take necessary steps to defend its people and land whenever needed. However, when the time arose, they would take appropriate decisions in this regard, he said without divulging further details.

Responding to a question, PM Kakar said that his statement regarding the falling of weapons, left behind by the US and NATO in Afghanistan, in the hands of terrorist outfits was not meant to level any allegations against the US or any other country, and the impression in this regard was incorrect.

Dispelling certain rumours, the prime minister said that it was the mandate of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce a date for holding general elections in the country and expressed the hope that the ECP would complete the process honestly as it had already initiated certain steps.

He reiterated that the interim setup was ready to assist the ECP regarding the provision of financial resources and security for the polls. Regarding the delay in holding elections in two provinces in the past, the prime minister observed that there might have been certain issues at that period that were accepted by different forums.

The prime minister downplayed isolation of Islamabad and said that Pakistan enjoyed strong relations with the Arab, Gulf, and other regional countries. He expressed optimism that the decades of relationship with the West would grow further stronger in the coming years.

About Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s legal cases, he strongly rebutted the impression that efforts were being made to keep him the former prime minister out of politics. He said it was a sub-judice matter as there were allegations against him, adding the impression that his arrest was not correct and hoped that the judicial process would be transparent.

Replying to another question, he said that the caretaker government was functioning due to a continuing constitutional process and he was nominated by the former leader of house and opposition in the National Assembly. He also rejected the impression that t the interim government was a continuation of the previous PDM government.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue raising the Indian Illegally Occupied and Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue at all the global and regional fora because it had been the oldest and unresolved agenda item of the United Nations Security Council.

He said that Pakistan had been consistently and regularly defending and advocating the Kashmir issue at all the available multilateral and regional forums and would continue to do till its resolution. There were gross human rights violations in IIOJK, the entire area had been turned into the largest prison in the world, while Kashmiris’ voices were stifled, he maintained.