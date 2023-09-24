Noor Mukadam, Sarah Inam’s fathers urge SC to serve justice

ISLAMABAD: The father of murdered Noor Mukadam, former ambassador Shauqat Mukadam and father of Sarah Inam, another victim of brutal physical violence, Inam-ur-Rahim urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to expedite the trial of their daughters’ murders to serve justice.

Sara Inam’s father Inam-ur-Rahim and Noor Moghadam’s father, former Ambassador Shaukat Mukadam held a press conference at the National Press Club along with social workers and appeal to the apex court to provide justice for their daughters.

Ambassador retired Shauqat said Sarah Inam was killed in a very painful way. “After this incident, me and my wife went to Inam Sahib’s house. We knew the pain they were going through. We approached the courts for justice but a lengthy trial followed,” he said.

He said during the trial of Noor Mukadam, it was claimed that it was an open and shut case, and they were assured of a fair trial. He added his daughter’s killer was sentenced to death on February 24, 2022.

“The case went to the High Court and Noor’s killer (Zahir Jafer) was sentenced to death twice. Chief Justice Amir Farooq sentenced Zahir Jafer to capital punishment and upheld his punishment. Now my daughter’s case is pending in the Supreme Court,” Shaukat Mukadam said.

He requested the Supreme Court to hear this case as soon as possible. He said that if such cases lingered on for years then the public would lose confidence in the system. He emphasized that a message should be conveyed in society through the supremacy of law.

Shaukat Mukadam also requested the SCP to hear Sarah Inam’s case so that she could get justice. “These girls wanted to do a lot in society. Fifty percent of Pakistan’s population is women, it is not like women sit at home. It is not possible that fifty percent of the country’s population will be left behind,” he said.

Noor Mukadam’s father was inconsolable during the press conference, saying he was unable to control his emotions while expressing his views before the media. He added that Sara Inam was not safe in her husband’s house.

Sarah Inam’s father, Inam-ur-Rahim said it was a year since his daughter passed away on September 23 last year. He said that he had never thought that such an accident would happen. “My daughter was an innocent and simple girl who used to see everything at its face value.”

He added that the behaviour of Sarah’s husband Shahnawaz was revealed to him by her friends. “We did not know anything about this family except Ayaz Amir (Shahnawaz’s father). Shahnawaz wanted to extort money from my daughter,” he alleged.

Inam-ur-Rahim added that the police investigated this case in detail and extended his gratitude to the police for supporting him in this case. “The opposing counsel tried hard to prolong the case. Witnesses used to come to the court, but our opposing counsel did not come to the court. I was told that the judge cannot compel the lawyer to come to the court,” he said.

He requested the new Chief Justice to deal with their case. “The state should become a party against the murderer. Instead of parents, the government should be a party,” he urged.

