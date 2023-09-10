Operation launched to recover six footballers kidnapped in Dera Bugti

QUETTA: An operation has been launched for the recovery of six local footballers kidnapped in Sui, Dera Bugti area of Balochistan.

The footballers were abducted in Jani Bair area while travelling to Sibi to participate in the qualifying round of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Gold Cup football tournament.

Armed men intercepted the vehicles in which the players were travelling and took the footballers away at gunpoint. Five of the six players were identified as Aamir Bugti, Faisal Bugti, Sohail Bugti, Yasar Bugti and Sheraz Bugti.

Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said all resources are being utilized for the recovery of six local footballers He said an operation has been ongoing for the recovery of hostages and the area has been blockaded.

The caretaker interim minister said all resources were being employed for the recovery of the player and directives had been issued to all relevant departments to take measures for their recovery.

“Those spreading unrest will not be able to escape the grip of law. They (kidnapped footballers) are our children. I will not be able to sit in peace until they are recovered,” the minister was quoted as saying. The interior minister said the area had been cordoned off and an operation was underway for the recovery of the footballers.

Balochistan caretaker home minister, Mir Zubair Ahmed Jamali, said security forces have dispatched to the area to launch a search operation and recover the kidnapped footballers as soon as possible.

