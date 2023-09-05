Over 45 women raped by principal, his gang: IO tells court

KARACHI: The investigation officer, in the case pertaining to physical abuse of women at a private school in Gulshan e Hadeed by its principal, revealed that 45 women were found to be subjected to rape by the principal and his gang, Bol News reported.

The police produced the key suspect, Irfan Ghafoor, before the court. At the Malir Court, the public prosecutor disclosed that the suspect was not alone, it was a group work. The investigation officer sought physical remand of the suspect.

“Have you taken a statement from the accused or not?” the court inquired. The IO replied the accused had to be interrogated and more devices were also to be taken into custody.

The investigating officer said the accused used to blackmail women. It was a group, after investigation from the accused, more cadres were to be arrested, the public prosecutor said.

The recovered mobile phone of the accused was also to be forensically examined, the investigating officer said.

The court handed over the accused to the police on seven days physical remand. The court asked the police for a progress report on the next hearing.