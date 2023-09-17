PAF contingent concludes participation in ‘Bright Star 2023’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent concluded its successful participation in the multinational tri-services air exercise, “Bright Star 2023”, held at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Egypt.

According to the Spokesperson of PAF, this two-week-long exercise brought together a total of 30 countries, including prominent participants such as Pakistan, United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Greece and Qatar.

The exercise showcased the exemplary performance of PAF’s contingent and its state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder fighter jets. This participation not only highlighted PAF’s commitment to regional and international cooperation but also underscored its capabilities and prowess to operate in diverse and challenging environments.

Pakistan Air Force, with its commitment to regional stability and international cooperation, actively immersed in this exercise, emphasizing the profound strategic significance of this collaborative endeavor. The PAF contingent, comprising dedicated air and ground crews, demonstrated exceptional capabilities during the exercise, highlighting the prowess of the pride of Pakistan, the JF-17 Thunder aircraft. Pakistan Air Force’s distinguished engagement in this prestigious event stands as a testament to its resolute dedication to the cause of global peace and security.

Through Exercise Bright Star 2023, Pakistan Air Force has once again proven its commitment to upholding glorious traditions and fostering strong partnerships with the global community. Pakistan Air Force looks forward to future collaboration with Air Forces of allied countries and to continue developing its capabilities to meet the evolving challenges in the face of contemporary security threats.