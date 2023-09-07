PAF honors Martyrs’ Day at air bases across country

On September 7, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is honoring Martyrs’ Day at air bases across the country.

The day began with special prayers and Quran recitations dedicated to the martyrs who bravely served in the 1965 and 1971 wars.

At the Air Headquarters in Islamabad, the Chief of Pakistan Air Force joined as a special guest for the ceremony. He acknowledged the rich history of the Pakistan Air Force, filled with stories of sacrifice, bravery, and professionalism.

The air chief praised the unwavering sacrifice of Pakistan’s forces for the nation and considered Martyrs’ Day as a symbol of extraordinary bravery and exceptional professionalism, not only within the Air Force but also across the entire Pakistan Army.

He specifically commended the bravery and remarkable achievements of the martyrs from the Pakistan Air Force, emphasizing their role as heroes who set the highest examples of sacrifice for future generations.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu expressed deep gratitude towards these heroes, recognizing their sacrifices as a legacy for the generations to come.

Additionally, PAF chief extended a heartfelt tribute to all the heroes of the Pakistan Air Force. He also stood in solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination.

He reiterated his commitment to playing a crucial role in Pakistan’s development and prosperity, considering the evolving global scenario. He emphasized efforts to enhance indigenous defense capabilities through advancements in space, electronic warfare, and cyber technology.

Furthermore, the Air Chief assured the protection of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

To honor the martyrs, the Chief of Pakistan Air Force laid wreaths at their memorial and recited Fatiha.

The day served as a reminder of the remarkable sacrifices made by the brave men and women who dedicated their lives to the defense of Pakistan.