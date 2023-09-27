Pak Sarzameen Party has been dissolved: ECP informed

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been informed that the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) led by Mustafa Kamal has been dissolved.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner heard the case on the dissolution of the party. The representative of the PSP appeared before the election commission.

The representative informed that the PSP has merged with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). He said the party was dissolved after following the due process and a resolution was presented by the past.

DG Law Election Commission said the law regarding the dissolution of the party is silent. The election commission reserved its decision on the dissolution of the Pak Sarzameen Party.

Earlier this year, the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and MQM Bahali Committee led by Farooq Sattar formally announced the merger with MQM-P.

The development was announced at a press conference held at MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad area of Karachi attended by Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Anis Qaimkhani, and Nasreen Jalil.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the graveness of the situation in urban areas of Sindh requires all people to join hands. Mustafa Kamal announced that the PSP would merge with the MQM-P and would work under the leadership of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Pak Sarzameen Party commonly was founded by Syed Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani on 23 March 2016. Ashfaq Mangi, Hassan Sabir, Iftikhar Alam, and Shabbir Qaimkhani were senior members of the party.

On 3 March 2016, Syed Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani returned to Karachi to conduct a press conference and distanced themselves from MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

Kamal announced to formation of a new political party. On 23 March 2016, Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani announced the formation of the Pak Sarzameen Party.

PSP participated in the 2018 Pakistan general elections. However, they failed to achieve a seat in the National Assembly as well as in the provincial assemblies. On January 12. 2023, Mustafa Kamal announced that his party would merge with the MQM-P.

