NEW YORK: Pakistan and China on Thursday, expressing satisfaction at the steady development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, expressed their firm commitment to continue working together to realize its shared objectives.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In the meeting, the two sides agreed on the centrality of CPEC for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and expressed satisfaction at the celebratory events held in both countries to mark its 10th anniversary.

They also agreed to further deepening their cooperation at the multilateral fora.

The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has been the hallmark of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Advertisement

The two leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relationship including CPEC, and bilateral economic and financial cooperation.

Reiterating support to China on core issues, the prime minister appreciated China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and socio-economic development.

He noted that China’s firm opposition to holding any G20 meeting in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir reflected China’s principled stance for upholding international law and UN resolutions.

In his remarks, Vice-President Han said that Pakistan-China friendship was unique and had withstood the vicissitude of time due to deep fraternal ties between the peoples of two nations.

He said that as a close neighbour and iron-brother, Pakistan occupied a special position in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy and that China would continue efforts to safeguard Pakistan’s core interests and for the economic development and prosperity of its people.

Prime Minister Kakar and Vice-President Han agreed to continue the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

Advertisement

The prime minister invited the Chinese Vice-President to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience which the latter accepted.