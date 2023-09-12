Pakistan condoles over flood devastation in Libya

Pakistan conveyed condolences over flood devastation in Libya.

At least 2,000 people after Storm Daniel lashed Libya’s northeast.

The worst devastation was caused in the eastern city of Derna.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conveyed condolences to the people and State of Libya over the loss of life and properties caused by the floods hitting the northern parts of the country.

“The Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences to the people and State of Libya on the devastation caused by the deadly floods in the Northeastern part of Libya,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson that the loss of lives and the sufferings endured by the survivors were deeply saddening and “we stand in solidarity with the Libyan people during these difficult times.”

“Our Embassy in Libya is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the local authorities for possible assistance and support to the community,” the spokesperson added.

At least 2,000 people have died and 10,000 are believed missing after Storm Daniel lashed Libya’s northeast as two dams collapsed sending water flowing into already inundated areas.

Tamer Ramadan, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Libya, gave the numbers of missing people during a briefing to reporters in Geneva.

In the eastern city of Derna, which has seen the worst of the devastation, as many as 6,000 people are missing, said Othman Abduljalil, health minister in Libya’s eastern administration, calling the situation “catastrophic”.

The rain, which has swept across several cities in Libya’s north-east, is the result of a very strong low-pressure system that brought catastrophic flooding to Greece last week and moved into the Mediterranean before developing into a tropical-like cyclone.

United Nations relief chief Martin Griffiths has voiced deep concern about the flood disaster in Libya. “I am deeply concerned by the deadly flood emergency unfolding in Libya,” said Griffiths in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts are with the affected people. Emergency teams are being mobilized to help on the ground,” he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced support and solidarity with Libya following the deadly flooding.

“May God have mercy on our brothers who lost their lives due to the flood disaster in Libya. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Erdogan.

He said that Turkiye has sent three flights to Benghazi this morning, carrying craft have 168 rescuers, two search and rescue vehicles and two rescue boats.

He added that Turkey will also send 170 tents, 600 blankets, 400 food boxes, 20 generators, 1,000 raincoats, 500 boots and 500 flashlights as part of its aid package to Libya.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Tehran was ready to dispatch medical and pharmaceutical aid to Libya in response to the recent deadly flooding. Raisi also conveyed his support and condolences to the people of Libya in a message to the prime minister.

Earlier Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also expressed the nation’s solidarity with Libya. The Iranian Red Crescent also announced its readiness to provide humanitarian aid to the victims.

