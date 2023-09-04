Pakistan-KSA ‘Joint Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain AL BATTAR-I’ concludes

Closing ceremony of Pakistan-KSA ‘Joint Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain AL BATTAR-I’ was held at Cherat, Nowshera, Bol News reported.

The military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the two weeks long exercise commenced on August 22, 2023 with participation of special forces contingents from two brotherly countries.

Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, the ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, along with senior military leadership witnessed the final day activities of exercise, the ISPR said.

It said Combat Aviation along with the Special Forces of both countries displayed their professional excellence. The Exercise concluded with the Fly Past.

“The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations between both brotherly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept against counter terrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations,” the media wing relayed.